Medtronic Warns On Percept PC Implantable Neurostimulators In Europe
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2021 1:25pm   Comments
Medtronic Warns On Percept PC Implantable Neurostimulators In Europe
  • Medtronic Plc (NYSE: MDT) has issued an urgent field safety notice in Europe to warn of its Percept PC Implantable Neurostimulator (INS) issues.
  • The notice’s purpose is to inform customers of the potential failure with the Model B35200 Percept PC INS following a cardioversion procedure.
  • According to the notice, Medtronic determined that cardioversion may damage the electronics in the Percept PC INS device, making the INS unresponsive and non-functional, leaving the INS incapable of being turned back on. 
  • If therapy ceases, it will likely cause the return of disease symptoms.
  • In some cases, symptoms may return with greater intensity than previously experienced by the user before implantation.
  • Medtronic received four complaints from patients implanted with Percept PC between January 2020 and October 2021. 
  • All reported issues have resulted in or are planned for an explant procedure.
  • The Company is working on adding the warning language specific to cardioversion while also investigating additional mitigations and potential design changes to reduce the likelihood of cardioversion-related damage to the INS.
  • Price Action: MDT shares are down 0.02% at $122.18 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Health Care General

