Yum China Opens R&D Center To Expand Digital Strategy
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2021 1:20pm   Comments
  • Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC) has opened its Digital R&D Center with three sites in Shanghai, Nanjing, and Xi'an.
  • The R&D center is in line with the company's strategy to build a digital ecosystem comprised of the Digital R&D Center, joint venturing, and third-party collaboration.
  • The company expects the R&D center to provide a foundation to develop its brands and businesses further, accelerate expansion, and capture market opportunities.
  • The center will bolster Yum China's digital capabilities across various functions including, store operations, smart delivery, and supply chain management.
  • Yum China has earmarked $1 billion -$1.5 billion of investment in digital and technology over the next five years.
  • As part of this initiative, the company plans to invest approximately $100 million - $200 million and employ up to 500 staff in the Digital R&D Center.
  • Price Action: YUMC shares are trading lower by 1.34% at $60.24 on the last check Wednesday.

