Snap Partners With Google To Bring 'Quick Tap To Snap' On Pixel 6 Series Smartphones

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) announced Tuesday that its “Quick Tap to Snap” feature would be available on Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) subsidiary Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones.

What Happened: The Snapchat parent said in a statement that for the first time it was making the Snapchat Camera accessible directly from a phone lock screen.

“By tapping the back of your phone, you can create Snaps and play with Lenses directly from the lock screen, without having to unlock your phone.”

Once a Snap is ready, the user can log on to the phone’s lock screen to directly unlock the full app experience, as per the statement.

“This lockscreen integration is a key step toward making Snapchat the fastest way to share a moment, and we look forward to bringing more innovation to our community with our partners at Google and beyond,” Snap Senior Vice President of Content and Partnerships Ben Schwerin said.

In addition to the announced feature, Snap said it was also teaming up with Google to launch “exclusive augmented reality lenses” and supporting some of Google Pixel’s features like Ultra Wide Angle and live translation with its camera and chat on the two devices.

Why It Matters: The features announced Tuesday are to debut in the coming months, as per Snap.

On Tuesday, Snap also launched a new global creative studio for Arcadia branded augmented reality. The studio will partner with brands, agencies, and creators on Augmented Reality possibilities.

In a flurry of statements released ahead of its third-quarter numbers — due to be made public Thursday— the company also announced a series of new Snap Originals such as “Addison Rae Goes Home” and “Level Up with Stephen Curry.”

Snap’s reported Q2 earnings per share of 10 cents, beating estimates of 11 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $982.11 million, beating analyst estimates of $844.98 million.

Price Action: On Tuesday, Snap shares closed nearly 0.8% higher at $76.43 in the regular session. On the same day, Alphabet Class A shares closed 0.32% higher at $2,864.74 in the regular session and rose 0.18% in the after-hours trading. The company's Class C shares closed 0.6% higher at $2,876.44 in the regular session.

