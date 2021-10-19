 Skip to main content

Comcast Forays Streaming Arena With Smart TV Launch
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2021 4:51pm
  • Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSAcollaborated with the Chinese manufacturer Hisense Home Appliances to launch XClass TV, intensifying rivalry with Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN).
  • The new TV prices are $298 for a 43-inch model and $348 for a 50-inch.
  • The sets go on sale this week in select Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) stores.
  • Smart TVs have become famous for making it easier to watch services like Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), Bloomberg reports. Roku and Amazon sell streaming devices that connect to TV sets.
  • The smart TV marks the cable provider's first product offer directly to consumers beyond its territories, including Philadelphia, Houston, and Chicago, inviting competition with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) and VIZIO Holding Corp (NYSE: VZIO).
  • The report added that Smart TVs could drive Comcast's advertising business with greater visibility into people's viewing habits. It could also provide a distribution boost to the company's streaming service, Peacock.
  • When customers buy an XClass TV, they get Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99 a month, free for a year. 
  • Price Action: CMCSA shares closed higher by 1.92% at $54.24 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

