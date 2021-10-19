Samsung SDI, Stellantis Collaborate Over EV Battery Production
- South Korean battery maker Samsung SDI Co Ltd (OTC: SSDIY) and automaker Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLA) collaborated to produce electric vehicle batteries for the North American market, Reuters reports.
- The Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) affiliate already has EV battery plants in South Korea, China, and Hungary, supplying to customers like Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTC: BMWYY) and Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F). The companies are reviewing the plant location.
- Recently, Stellantis collaborated with LG Chem Ltd (OTC: LGCLF) owned battery maker LG Energy Solution to produce battery cells and modules for North America.
- Price Action: STLA shares traded higher by 0.05% at $19.59 premarket on the last check Tuesday.
