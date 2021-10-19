EXCLUSIVE: Healthcare Triangle Announces Google Cloud Partnership To Accelerate Health Care, Life Sciences Transformation

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ: HCTI), a cloud and data company working in health care and life sciences, is announcing a new partnership to help transform the company.

What Happened: Healthcare Triangle announced it has advance to Google Cloud Premier Partner status. The status was reached through the company’s success in managing Google Cloud related solutions for regulated health care and life sciences organizations.

“Being named a Google Cloud Premier Partner highlights Healthcare Triangle’s commitment to innovative, strategic relationships that allow us to deliver cloud insights and solutions that drive meaningful outcomes for our clients,” Healthcare Triangle CEO Suresh Venkatachari said.

Why It’s Important: Healthcare Triangle serves as a partner to help customers in the health care and life sciences fields realize the benefits of Google Cloud, a segment of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL).

Healthcare Triangle offers services like data analytics, artificial intelligence security, compliance, blockchain and other cloud products through the partnership.

The company offers a “practical and cost-effective way for healthcare and life sciences organizations to delivery on their data strategy,” according to the company.

Healthcare Triangle said Tuesday it plans to expand its footprint using the Google Cloud partnership.