Why Disney Shares Are Sliding Today

The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) is trading lower Monday morning after Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar downgraded the stock from an Overweight rating to an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $210 to $175.

The Barclays analyst cited the slowing growth of Disney+ as a reason for the downgrade. Venkateshwar believes it will be tough for Disney to meet its longer-term streaming subscription guidance.

The Barclays analyst warned of meaningful downside risk from current levels.

MoffettNathanson has a Neutral rating with $180 price target on The Walt Disney Co. Michael Nathanson warned of slowing growth for Disney+, while speaking on CNBC Monday morning.

DIS Price Action: Disney has traded as high as $203.02 and as low as $117.23 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 2.86% at $171.42 at time of publication.

