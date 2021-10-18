Why Disney Shares Are Sliding Today
The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) is trading lower Monday morning after Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar downgraded the stock from an Overweight rating to an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $210 to $175.
The Barclays analyst cited the slowing growth of Disney+ as a reason for the downgrade. Venkateshwar believes it will be tough for Disney to meet its longer-term streaming subscription guidance.
The Barclays analyst warned of meaningful downside risk from current levels.
MoffettNathanson has a Neutral rating with $180 price target on The Walt Disney Co. Michael Nathanson warned of slowing growth for Disney+, while speaking on CNBC Monday morning.
DIS Price Action: Disney has traded as high as $203.02 and as low as $117.23 over a 52-week period.
The stock was down 2.86% at $171.42 at time of publication.
Photo: StockSnap from Pixabay.
Latest Ratings for DIS
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Oct 2021
|Barclays
|Downgrades
|Overweight
|Equal-Weight
|Sep 2021
|Wells Fargo
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Sep 2021
|Daiwa Capital
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
