 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Disney Shares Are Sliding Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 18, 2021 11:59am   Comments
Share:
Why Disney Shares Are Sliding Today

The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) is trading lower Monday morning after Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar downgraded the stock from an Overweight rating to an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $210 to $175.

The Barclays analyst cited the slowing growth of Disney+ as a reason for the downgrade. Venkateshwar believes it will be tough for Disney to meet its longer-term streaming subscription guidance.

The Barclays analyst warned of meaningful downside risk from current levels.

MoffettNathanson has a Neutral rating with $180 price target on The Walt Disney Co. Michael Nathanson warned of slowing growth for Disney+, while speaking on CNBC Monday morning.

DIS Price Action: Disney has traded as high as $203.02 and as low as $117.23 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 2.86% at $171.42 at time of publication.

Photo: StockSnap from Pixabay.

Latest Ratings for DIS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2021BarclaysDowngradesOverweightEqual-Weight
Sep 2021Wells FargoMaintainsOverweight
Sep 2021Daiwa CapitalInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for DIS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIS)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 18, 2021
Earnings Season Continues with State Street, Albertsons, and Sandvik Announcing on Monday Morning
Barclays Considers Disney Fair Priced, Downgrades To Equal Weight
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings
'Halloween Kills' Soars, 007 Stumbles At Weekend Box Office
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
AKACowen & Co.Initiates Coverage On11.0
GSBMO CapitalMaintains451.0
RPDMizuhoMaintains138.0
XMorgan StanleyDowngrades17.0
PTCMizuhoMaintains165.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com