Analysts Sees Apple Launching New Macs With Powerful Processors
- Analysts expect Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) to showcase new Mac laptop computers with more powerful processor chips at an online event on October 18, Reuters reports.
- Bloomberg reported that Apple plans to release two new MacBook Pro models with 14-inch and 16-inch screens.
- Apple's most powerful laptops majorly relied on Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) chips.
- Apple's new larger MacBook Pro models will likely feature a second, more powerful generation of the company's chip.
- Some analysts see Apple updating its AirPods wireless earbuds. Add-on devices like AirPods tend to be large sellers during holiday shopping seasons and have become one of Apple's fastest-growing categories.
- Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 0.52% at $144.08 in the market session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.