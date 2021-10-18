 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analysts Sees Apple Launching New Macs With Powerful Processors
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 18, 2021 9:53am   Comments
Share:
Analysts Sees Apple Launching New Macs With Powerful Processors
  • Analysts expect Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) to showcase new Mac laptop computers with more powerful processor chips at an online event on October 18, Reuters reports.
  • Bloomberg reported that Apple plans to release two new MacBook Pro models with 14-inch and 16-inch screens.
  • Apple's most powerful laptops majorly relied on Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) chips. 
  • Apple's new larger MacBook Pro models will likely feature a second, more powerful generation of the company's chip.
  • Some analysts see Apple updating its AirPods wireless earbuds. Add-on devices like AirPods tend to be large sellers during holiday shopping seasons and have become one of Apple's fastest-growing categories.
  • Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 0.52% at $144.08 in the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

How Apple's Privacy Policy Change Affected Advertising Business?
Elon Musk Milestone, Apple Event, Dogecoin Forecast, Foxconn EVs, Bitcoin ETF: 5 Key Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings
This, Not The MacBook Pro Itself, Would Be The 'Star Of The Show' At Apple 'Unleashed' Event Today, As Per Gurman
Apple Supplier Foxconn Unveils 3 EVs Including Sedan, SUV, Bus: What You Need To Know
Amazon Removes Bible and Quran Apps From Apple's App Store In China Due To New 'Permit Requirements'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com