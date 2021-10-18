Dada, JD.com Launch 'Nearby' Tab On JD.com App Homepage
- Dada Nexus Ltd (NASDAQ: DADA) and JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) have jointly launched "Nearby," a new tab on the homepage of JD.com's app.
- Nearby is designed to connect customers to nearby offline stores, like supermarkets and pharmacies, delivering a speedy online shopping experience.
- With the dual homepage, JD's users can switch between B2C services and local on-demand services.
- By clicking into the new Nearby tab, JD's users will discover offline stores labeled "Shop Now" and purchase from those within a 3-5 kilometer radius of their shipping address.
- JD.com and Dada Group recently launched "Shop Now," a jointly built new business dedicated to JD's on-demand consumer retail section, with the model of "order online, delivery from store, within one hour."
- Price Action: DADA shares closed higher by 2.15% at $21.90 on Friday.
