 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Is Elon Musk Really Going To Be In 'Genshin Impact'? Don't Count On It
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 15, 2021 8:15am   Comments
Share:
Is Elon Musk Really Going To Be In 'Genshin Impact'? Don't Count On It

One of the most popular mobile games in the world announced it was launching an interesting marketing campaign that involved the world’s richest person. Due to fan backlash, the campaign was ended before it even started.

What Happened: “Genshin Impact” created a Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) contest to push its account @paimon2themoon to gain followers. The account was named Ella Musk, after a minor character in the game.
The rewards for getting the Twitter follower increases for the account were going to be:

  • 500,000 followers: @genshinimpact will be renamed back to Paimon
  • 1 million followers: @genshinimpact will follow @elonmusk
  • 3 million followers: @genshinimpact will invite @elonmusk to stream Genshin Impact
  • 5 million followers: CEO Dawei will invite Elon Musk to visit miHoYo HQ

The tweet was put out at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday and immediately saw backlash from fans and the game community who weren't too keen on the Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO being used as part of a marketing campaign.
The Twitter account for “Genshin Impact” took the tweet down at 2 a.m. ET Thursday, around four hours after its initial release. The tweet had around 20,000 quote retweets, which can be a negative as it usually leads to a negative comment by the person sharing the original post.
Despite the tweet being deleted, Musk saw his thanks to thousands of notifications, which prompted this response:

Several articles criticized the marketing attempt by “Genshin Impact.”
“And frankly, nobody wanted a collaboration between Elon Musk and their beloved gacha game,” Kotaku said in an article.
The article criticized that the team behind the game might be “out of touch” with the game’s community.

Related Link: 5 Things You Might Not Know About Elon Musk

Why It’s Important: “Genshin Impact” is a top-selling video game that was released in 2020 on the Playstation 4 for Sony Corp (NYSE: SONY) and PC. The game was also released as a mobile game for Android by Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) and iOS on Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) phones.

Musk has a love of video games and anime. The Tesla CEO and the world’s richest person shared some of his favorite animes. “Death Note,” “Evangelion,” “Ghost in the Shell,” “Spirited Away,” “Princess Mononoke,” “Full Metal Alchemist” and “Your Name” were listed by the CEO as his recommendations to a Twitter user.

“Genshin Impact” is a free-to-play mobile game that continues to drive strong revenue for parent company miHoYo despite its 2020 release.

In September, “Genshin Impact” was the top grossing game with $341.7 million in revenue, according to SensorTower. The game saw 31.6% of revenue from China, 21.7% from the U.S. and 21% from Japan as its top three regions.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Why Is Dogecoin Not Keeping Pace With Major Cryptocurrencies Today?
Tesla On Track To Score Highest Earnings Of All Automakers From Emissions Credits In China This Year: Report
This Vietnamese EV Maker Run By A Former Volkswagen Exec Is Eyeing To Take On Tesla Next Year In US Market
Corsair Gaming Becomes Top WallStreetBets Interest; GameStop, Tesla, Virgin Galactic And These Are Other Top Trends
Elon Musk On Valuations Of Tesla Rivals Lucid And Rivian Says 'These Are Strange Days'
Nio Said To Increase Production Capacity By 20% At Hefei Plant, Aims For Another 100% Rise By Mid-2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Elon Musk Genshin Impact Mobile Games PlayStation 4 PlayStation 5News Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com