 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why AMD Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2021 12:44pm   Comments
Share:
Why AMD Shares Are Rising

Shares of companies in the broader technology space, including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) are trading higher amid a drop in yields, which has lifted growth stock valuations. Stocks across sectors have gained as investors weigh US unemployment data and recent corporate earnings.

The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday low of 1.507% Thursday morning before rising to around the 1.512% level. The 10-year note was volatile in September after the Federal Reserve spoke on winding down its ongoing asset purchasing program.

Advanced Micro Devices designs microprocessors for the computer and consumer electronics industries. The majority of the firm's sales are in the personal computer and data center markets via CPUs and GPUs.

AMD has a 52-week high of $122.49 and a 52-week low of $72.50.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMD)

10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Which Apple Chip Suppliers Will Face The Biggest Impact From iPhone Production Cuts?
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Is Breaking Out Of A Pennant Pattern: What's Next?
This Psychedelic Therapies Stock Has A Better One-Year Return Than Nio, AMD, Nvidia And GE
AMD Unveils High Performance Gaming Graphics Card
Why Advanced Micro Devices Shares Are Rising
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com