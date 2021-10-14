 Skip to main content

Why Microsoft Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2021 12:49pm   Comments
Why Microsoft Shares Are Rising

Shares of companies in the broader technology space, including Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) are trading higher amid a drop in yields, which has lifted growth stock valuations. Stocks across sectors have gained as investors weigh US unemployment data and recent corporate earnings.

The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday low of 1.507% Thursday morning before rising to around the 1.512% level. The 10-year note was volatile in September after the Federal Reserve spoke on winding down its ongoing asset purchasing program.

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite.

Microsoft has a 52-week high of $305.84 and a 52-week low of $199.62.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

