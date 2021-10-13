 Skip to main content

DraftKings Lands Deal With NHL: What Investors Should Know
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 13, 2021 10:06am   Comments
Fresh off the start of the 2021-2022 National Hockey League season, the league announced a new official sports betting partner.

What Happened: DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) was announced as an official partner with the NHL for sports betting, iGaming and daily fantasy sports.

The partnership also includes DraftKings being the exclusive integration partner of NHL content on Turner Sports platforms. Turner Sports is a unit of AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) and has a multimedia partnership with the NHL that was announced in April.

DraftKings will have access to NHL assets including official marks and logos and will launch themed sweepstakes and promotional efforts during the NHL season and special events.

Related Link: Wayne Gretzky Partners With BetMGM, Could It Help Gain Share In U.S. And Canada? 

Why It’s Important: The deal continues a string of official partnerships between sporting leagues and DraftKings. The highlight here could be the media partnership between DraftKings, the NHL and Turner Sports.

DraftKings will create sports betting and daily fantasy content for Turner Sports and Bleacher Report digital and lienar media platforms centered on the NHL.

DKNG Price Action: DraftKings shares are up 2% to $49.97 at publication time.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Bleacher Report Daily Fantasy Sports iGaming media stocks

