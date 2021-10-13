 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Netflix's 'Squid Game' Inspires Real-Life Event In Abu Dhabi
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 13, 2021 4:45am   Comments
Share:
Netflix's 'Squid Game' Inspires Real-Life Event In Abu Dhabi

Netflix Inc’s (NASDAQ: NFLX) hit Korean Show “Squid Game” has inspired a similar real-life event in Abu Dhabi, albeit without fatal consequences for the participants.

What Happened: The Korean Culture Center in the United Arab Emirates organized the event on Tuesday, as per a Khaleej Times report.

The event reportedly involved 338 people. Name Chan-woo, the director of the Culture Center told the Times, “The games seem a bit brutal in the series to [maximize] the dramatic element. However, all the games in the show are popular ones played by Korean children from past to present.”

Participants were expected to don uniforms comprising of Squid Game logo T-shirts while the staff would be dressed up in a fashion akin to the guards featured in the show.

Featured games include red light green light, Dalgona candy challenge, Marbles game, and Ddakji Game, as per a statement.

See Also: How To Buy Netflix (NFLX) Stock

Why It Matters: On Monday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest said that Squid Game could become Netflix’s most-watched series.

The series is expected to surpass 100 million viewing households, Ark said, citing Google Trends data.

Earlier in the year, Netflix had revealed a plan to spend $500 million on film and series production in South Korea this year to bolster local content.

Price Action: On Tuesday, Netflix shares traded nearly 0.3% lower at $624.94 in the regular session and fell almost 0.2% in the after-hours trading.

Read Next: Is 'Squid Game' Star Jung Ho-Yeon Really 'Obsessed' With Dogecoin?

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NFLX)

Harry & Meghan Named 'Impact Partners' At Ethic, An ESG Fintech Asset Manager
Expert Ratings For Netflix
What's Next For The SPY: Run Up Into Tech Earnings Or Will Government Policy Continue To Hamper Markets?
How Stage 32 Is Helping Filmmakers Navigate Changes In The Entertainment Industry
A Delayed Exit In Google
'Squid Game' Set To Surpass 100 Million Viewing Households And Become Netflix's Most Popular Series Ahead Of 'Bridgerton,' Says Analyst
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Squid Game Streaming Video On Demand SVODNews Events Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com