fbpx

Is 'Squid Game' Star Jung Ho-Yeon Really 'Obsessed' With Dogecoin?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
October 11, 2021 12:29 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Is 'Squid Game' Star Jung Ho-Yeon Really 'Obsessed' With Dogecoin?

“Squid Game” actress Jung Ho-yeon, who made her debut with the popular Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) series, supposedly endorsed Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) in an interview with Vogue Korea, as per a tweet retweeted by YouTuber Matt Wallace.

What Happened: Digital marketing ninja “Topdoge” tweeted that the Squid Game star supposedly told Vogue that she was obsessed with Dogecoin.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

However, no link to the original Vogue article was posted in which Jung is supposed to have said, “I just think it’s something the world needs right now. Whenever I look at the $DOGE memes it makes my heart full.” 

Why It Matters: Squid Game follows people who find themselves in debt competing to win millions of dollars in “Hunger Games” style competition. The show has become a hit on social media with Jung commanding a 15.6 million-strong following on Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ:FB) Instagram platform.

See Also: Netflix's 'Squid Game' Prompts Axie Infinity Meme Contest On Twitter

Last week, Vogue Korea had called her the number one Korean actress on social networking services and commented on her popularity in the East Asian country. This article also did not mention cryptocurrency or Dogecoin.

Vogue’s Korean edition also featured Jung’s sense of style last week. Dogecoin was not present in that piece either.

On Friday, Vogue UK published a piece charting Jung’s journey from being a Chanel model to a star of Netflix’s biggest hit but no mention was made of Dogecoin in the article.

Some on the Crypto Twitter were quick to notice that the Twitter post by Topdoge was inaccurate.

There has been a meme circulating with the same theme, wherein inaccurate quotes are attributed to Jung, Dexerto noted. In one such meme, Jung is attributed as saying in the interview with Vogue Korea that she has been "obsessed with the video game 'Sonic Adventure 2'" and in another that she has been "obsessed with 'VALORANT' by Riot Games."

The Netflix show’s director and screenwriter Hwang Dong-hyuk told Korean media last month that when he first wrote Squid Game in 2008 he was in debt and had a hard life and the world is now more suitable for the show because of the ridiculous situation with “coins” happening in real life.

Price Action: At press time, DOGE traded 4.51% lower at $0.23 over 24 hours. On Friday, Netflix shares closed 0.13% higher at $632.66 in the regular session and fell 0.15% in the after-hours trading.

Read Next: Netflix's 'Squid Game' Leaves Korean Speakers Fuming About 'Subtitles' That Change Meaning Of The Show

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Bitcoin Enters A Phase Of Consolidation Amid String Of Bullish News — Ethereum, Dogecoin Head Lower

Bitcoin Enters A Phase Of Consolidation Amid String Of Bullish News — Ethereum, Dogecoin Head Lower

Major coins were down on Sunday night as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization shrank 2.55% to $2.26 trillion. read more
Bitcoin Mining Boom, Ethereum Origins, Shiba Inu Rally, Growing Dogecoin Adoption, Floki Coins: Crypto Week In Review

Bitcoin Mining Boom, Ethereum Origins, Shiba Inu Rally, Growing Dogecoin Adoption, Floki Coins: Crypto Week In Review

Here are some events that dominated the cryptocurrency market this week: read more
'The Big Short' Fame's Michael Burry Calls Shiba Inu Coin Pointless, Citing One Quadrillion Supply

'The Big Short' Fame's Michael Burry Calls Shiba Inu Coin Pointless, Citing One Quadrillion Supply

Hedge fund manager, investor, and physician Michael Burry has dismissed the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (C read more
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Vs. Dogecoin (DOGE): Who's A Good Boy?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Vs. Dogecoin (DOGE): Who's A Good Boy?

The battle between two hot cryptocurrencies centered on the Shiba Inu dog was the topic in a Benzinga Twitter poll. read more