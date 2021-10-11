Capstone Bags Four New Long-Term Clean Energy Microturbine Rental Agreements
- Capstone Green Energy Corp (NASDAQ: CGRN) has entered into four new long-term rental contracts with four new end-use customers in the hospitality and industrial grow house markets. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- The four contracts represent 3.2 MW of clean energy systems. The company plans to expand its current long-term rental fleet from 13.1 MW to 17.1 MW by December 31, 2021.
- Capstone Green Energy had targeted to increase the new long-term rental fleet to 21.1 MW by the end of its current fiscal year, March 31, 2022.
- "Capstone Green Energy continues to expand its Energy as a Service (EaaS) business, including its long-term rental program, which is an important element in achieving our near term profitability goals as rentals generate higher contribution margin rates than traditional product sales," said CEO Darren Jamison.
- Price Action: CGRN shares are trading higher by 7.36% at $5.26 on the last check Monday.
