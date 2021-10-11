 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Read Why Wedbush Sees Carvana As An Attractive Buy
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2021 3:41pm   Comments
Share:
Read Why Wedbush Sees Carvana As An Attractive Buy
  • Wedbush analyst Seth Basham upgraded Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNAto Outperform from Neutral with a price target of $360, up from $350, implying a 25.32% upside. 
  • Carvana Co is an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars.
  • "Strong upside" to near-term profitability from retail and finance gross profit per unit and the recent stock price underperformance provides an opportunity in Carvana shares, Basham notes. 
  • Basham says that the company has built a "very solid" financing business, with profitability rising to record levels in Q2. 
  • Basham believes that the current valuation is attractive, with the stock under 60% of its peak price to forward sales and gross profit levels.
  • Price Action: CVNA shares traded higher by 0.20% at $283 on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for CVNA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2021WedbushUpgradesNeutralOutperform
Sep 2021NeedhamMaintainsBuy
Aug 2021CitigroupMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for CVNA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CVNA)

Expert Ratings For Carvana
15 Under 40, 14 Over 90: A Look At The Youngest And Oldest Members Of The Forbes 400 List
President And Special Projects Of Carvana Sold $125K In Stock
Director Of Carvana Trades $888.02 Thousand In Company Stock
Carvana Insider Trades $1.71 Million In Company Stock
Where Carvana Stands With Analysts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ADMSWilliam BlairDowngrades
TSMCowen & Co.Initiates Coverage On120.0
TWKSB of A SecuritiesInitiates Coverage On28.0
PRLDMorgan StanleyUpgrades35.0
XOMExane BNP ParibasDowngrades60.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com