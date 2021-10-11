Read Why Wedbush Sees Carvana As An Attractive Buy
- Wedbush analyst Seth Basham upgraded Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) to Outperform from Neutral with a price target of $360, up from $350, implying a 25.32% upside.
- Carvana Co is an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars.
- "Strong upside" to near-term profitability from retail and finance gross profit per unit and the recent stock price underperformance provides an opportunity in Carvana shares, Basham notes.
- Basham says that the company has built a "very solid" financing business, with profitability rising to record levels in Q2.
- Basham believes that the current valuation is attractive, with the stock under 60% of its peak price to forward sales and gross profit levels.
- Price Action: CVNA shares traded higher by 0.20% at $283 on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for CVNA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Oct 2021
|Wedbush
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Outperform
|Sep 2021
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|Aug 2021
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Buy
