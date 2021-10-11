 Skip to main content

Comcast Shares Fall After Raymond James Downgrades Stock To Market Perform
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2021 2:51pm   Comments
  • Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan downgraded Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSAto Market Perform from Outperform without a price target.
  • Despite more remarkable media and entertainment exposure as a hedge, Louthan believes increasing competitive pressure from telcos expanding their fiber builds, along with elevated regulatory influence under the imminent reinstatement of Title II, will ultimately limit future subscriber growth from here.
  • Louthan added that as subscriber growth wanes, he thinks it will be difficult for Comcast to attain a market multiple.
  • Recently, Wells Fargo lowered its PT, implying a 13.8% downside, taking a more cautious stance on the broader Cable sector and internet slowdown.
  • Price Action: CMCSA shares traded lower by 3.28% at $52.91 on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for CMCSA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2021Raymond JamesDowngradesOutperformMarket Perform
Oct 2021Wells FargoMaintainsUnderweight
Sep 2021Exane BNP ParibasInitiates Coverage OnOutperform

