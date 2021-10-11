Telkom Pulls The Plug On Netflix: Bloomberg
- Telkom SA SOC Ltd (OTC: TLKGY) said Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) would no longer be available on the South African phone and internet company’s set-top box from October pending renewal of their deal, Bloomberg reports.
- Recently Africa’s largest pay-TV provider MultiChoice Group Ltd forged deals with Netflix and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) to offer streaming services through its new decoder.
- Africa is a small market for paid streaming video, with just a few million subscribers out of a population of over 1 billion, and the U.S. giants have targeted it for future growth.
- Netflix started producing more local content in recent years. Netflix also appointed its first African board member, Zimbabwean media tycoon Strive Masiyiwa, in a bid to grow on the continent.
- Price Action: NFLX shares traded higher by 0.53% at $636.01 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.