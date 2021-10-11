Hasbro CEO Takes Medical Leave Of Absence To Focus On Health
- Play and entertainment company Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ: HAS) stated Brian D. Goldner is taking a medical leave of absence from his role as CEO, effective immediately.
- The decision follows Chairman & CEO Goldner's disclosure in August 2020 about the need for continued medical care following treatment for cancer in 2014.
- Rich Stoddart, the lead independent director of Hasbro's board of directors, has been appointed interim CEO, effective immediately.
- In conjunction with appointing Stoddart as interim CEO, Hasbro's Board has re-appointed Edward M. Philip as Lead Independent Director and Tracy A. Leinbach as Chair of the Nominating, Governance and Social Responsibility Committee.
- Price Action: HAS shares closed higher by 0.77% at $90.00 on Friday.
