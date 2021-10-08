 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Splash Beverage Expands Distribution Partnership With Eagle Brands
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2021 2:14pm   Comments
Share:
Splash Beverage Expands Distribution Partnership With Eagle Brands
  • Splash Beverage Group Inc (NYSE: SBEVhas expanded its distribution agreement with Eagle Brands to include Tapout non-alcoholic performance drink in addition to distributing Splash’s Copa di Vino for the past eight years and SALT Tequila since July 2021. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Eagle Brands is an independent distributor in Miami-Dade County.
  • TapouT beverages include a complete line of sports drinks that restore the body with 12 key vitamins, 68 minerals, and all five electrolytes. 
  • Price Action: SBEV shares are trading higher by 3.19% at $1.98 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SBEV)

Splash Beverage Group Inc.'s TapouT Gains Market Expansion Through Eagle Brands
52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com