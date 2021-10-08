Splash Beverage Expands Distribution Partnership With Eagle Brands
- Splash Beverage Group Inc (NYSE: SBEV) has expanded its distribution agreement with Eagle Brands to include Tapout non-alcoholic performance drink in addition to distributing Splash’s Copa di Vino for the past eight years and SALT Tequila since July 2021. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Eagle Brands is an independent distributor in Miami-Dade County.
- TapouT beverages include a complete line of sports drinks that restore the body with 12 key vitamins, 68 minerals, and all five electrolytes.
- Price Action: SBEV shares are trading higher by 3.19% at $1.98 on the last check Friday.
