5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Basic Materials Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the basic materials sector that may be worth watching:

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) - P/E: 5.55 Valhi (NYSE:VHI) - P/E: 9.46 Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) - P/E: 7.75 Equinox Gold (AMEX:EQX) - P/E: 4.39 ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) - P/E: 4.56

Gerdau saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.26 in Q1 to 0.35 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 6.96%, which has increased by 1.94% from 5.02% last quarter.

Valhi's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.75, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.52. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.51%, which has increased by 0.28% from last quarter's yield of 1.23%.

This quarter, Nexa Resources experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.17 in Q1 and is now 0.82. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.62%, which has decreased by 1.75% from 4.37% in the previous quarter.

Equinox Gold's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.01, whereas in Q1, they were at -0.02. Equinox Gold does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, ArcelorMittal experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 1.93 in Q1 and is now 3.46. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 0.77%, which has decreased by 0.31% from 1.08% last quarter.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.