Citi Considers Meredith As Fairly Valued, Downgrades To Neutral
- Citi analyst Jason Bazinet downgraded Meredith Corp (NYSE: MDP) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $59, up from $54, implying priced at the current level.
- The analyst sees limited upside from current share levels after IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) agreed to acquire Meredith's National Media Group in an all-cash transaction valuing the company at approximately $2.7 billion.
- Bazinet raised his price target for Meredith to reflect the expected proceeds of the NMG sale.
- Price Action: MDP shares traded higher by 0.26% at $58.23 in the market session on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for MDP
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Oct 2021
|Citigroup
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
|Aug 2021
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Buy
|Mar 2021
|Benchmark
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
