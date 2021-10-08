 Skip to main content

Citi Considers Meredith As Fairly Valued, Downgrades To Neutral
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2021 3:54pm   Comments
Share:
  • Citi analyst Jason Bazinet downgraded Meredith Corp (NYSE: MDP) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $59, up from $54, implying priced at the current level. 
  • The analyst sees limited upside from current share levels after IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IACagreed to acquire Meredith's National Media Group in an all-cash transaction valuing the company at approximately $2.7 billion. 
  • Bazinet raised his price target for Meredith to reflect the expected proceeds of the NMG sale.
  • Related Content: Meredith Shares Pop As IAC's Dotdash Acquires National Media Group
  • Price Action: MDP shares traded higher by 0.26% at $58.23 in the market session on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for MDP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2021CitigroupDowngradesBuyNeutral
Aug 2021CitigroupMaintainsBuy
Mar 2021BenchmarkUpgradesHoldBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for MDP
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

