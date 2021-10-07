 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Chart Industries Secures US DOE Funding For SES Cryogenic Carbon Capture Technology
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2021 3:09pm   Comments
Share:
Chart Industries Secures US DOE Funding For SES Cryogenic Carbon Capture Technology
  • Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLShas been notified of its U.S. Department of Energy funding award for Sustainable Energy Solutions (SES) Cryogenic Carbon Capture (CCC) technology. The DOE funding for this project is ~$5 million.
  • With the funding, the company's team intends to design, build, commission, and operate an engineering-scale CCC process at Central Plains Cement Company LLC's cement plant in Sugar Creek, Missouri. Central Plains Cement is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE: EXP). 
  • Also ReadChart Industries, FLSmidth Collaborate On Carbon Capture Technology
  • Price Action: GTLS shares are trading higher by 3.26% at $195.79.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GTLS)

Raymond James Bullish On Bloom Energy; Cuts PT On Several Industrial Companies
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 5, 2021
Expert Ratings For Chart Industries
Where Chart Industries Stands With Analysts
Wells Fargo Initiates Chart Industries With Overweight Rating, BTIG Raises PT
Analyst Ratings For Chart Industries
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com