Chart Industries Secures US DOE Funding For SES Cryogenic Carbon Capture Technology
- Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) has been notified of its U.S. Department of Energy funding award for Sustainable Energy Solutions (SES) Cryogenic Carbon Capture (CCC) technology. The DOE funding for this project is ~$5 million.
- With the funding, the company's team intends to design, build, commission, and operate an engineering-scale CCC process at Central Plains Cement Company LLC's cement plant in Sugar Creek, Missouri. Central Plains Cement is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE: EXP).
- Price Action: GTLS shares are trading higher by 3.26% at $195.79.
