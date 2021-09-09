 Skip to main content

Chart Industries, FLSmidth Collaborate On Carbon Capture Technology
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 4:38pm   Comments
  • FLSmidth (OTC: FLIDY) has signed an agreement with Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) to implement advanced carbon capture technology to reduce CO2 emissions from cement production.
  • This collaboration will adapt and commercialize Chart's Cryogenic Carbon Capture (CCC) for customers in the cement industry.
  • CCC is a post-combustion technology developed by Sustainable Energy Solutions (SES), a Chart company. 
  • Working with Chart, FLSmidth will accelerate the commercialization of CCC and optimize the design of the technology for the cement industry.
  • The aim is to reduce over 90% of carbon emissions from industrial sources at half the cost and energy of current carbon capture processes.
  • Price Action: GTLS shares closed higher by 0.1% at $191.58 on Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Small Cap

