Cinedigm Pops On Collaboration With Emmy-Nominated Laurieann Gibson
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2021 1:17pm   Comments
  • Streaming company Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ: CIDMforged a joint venture with Emmy Award-nominated director, producer, author, choreographer, and pop culture innovator Laurieann Gibson to launch the BOP (Born Out of Passion) Network. The financial terms of the arrangement remain undisclosed.
  • The partnership marks the first multimedia streaming service to offer a comprehensive slate of global dance-related programming. 
  • As the creator and face of BOP, Gibson will oversee the channel, working closely with Cinedigm on development, production, distribution, and monetization.
  • Price Action: CIDM shares traded higher by 4.60% at $2.5 on the last check Thursday.

