 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why AMD Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2021 10:49am   Comments
Share:
Why AMD Shares Are Rising

Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), are trading higher in sympathy with the overall market on optimism Congress will near a deal that would prevent a government shutdown.

Shares of companies in the broader technology space have otherwise been trading lower in recent sessions amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations.

Advanced Micro Devices designs microprocessors for the computer and consumer electronics industries. The majority of the firm's sales are in the personal computer and data center markets via CPUs and GPUs.

AMD has a 52-week high of $122.49 and a 52-week low of $72.50.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMD)

Can Advanced Micro Devices Bust Up Through This Pattern? A Technical Analysis
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
GlobalFoundries Files For US IPO
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com