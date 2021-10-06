 Skip to main content

Why Electronic Arts Shares Are Falling
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2021 12:54pm   Comments
Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) shares are trading lower by 6.5% at $134.76. The downward move appears related to overall market weakness as stocks across sectors continue to dip amid yield and inflation concerns.

The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.573% Wednesday morning before dipping to around the 1.515% level. The recent spike in the 10-year note comes after the Federal Reserve in September spoke on winding down its ongoing asset purchasing program. 

EA is one of the world's largest third-party video game publishers and has transitioned from a console-based video game publisher to the one of the largest publishers on consoles, PC, and mobile.

EA has a 52-week high of $150.30 and a 52-week low of $110.15.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

