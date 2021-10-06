 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Uber Incorporates Smoother Air Travel Features
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2021 5:26pm   Comments
Share:
Uber Incorporates Smoother Air Travel Features
  • Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBERpiloted new app features for more hassle-free air travel.
  • The features include the ability to reserve rides from airports, gain access to enhanced curbside pickup, request a ride once you land, and order food in advance from airport restaurants for pickup.
  • Uber Reserve at Airports will allow users at 20 major airports across the country, including LaGuardia, JFK, Miami International, Dallas Fort Worth, and Ronald Reagan International, to book a ride up to 30 days in advance. 
  • Travelers who choose the more expensive Uber Black or Uber Black SUV options can automatically adjust a reservation if the flight is early or delayed. The drivers for those reservations will wait up to 60 minutes at no additional cost.
  • Price Action: UBER shares closed higher by 3.07% at $47.01 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UBER)

Tracking Uber Technologies's Smart Money Trades
What Would a Vehicle Mileage Tax Mean for Ride-Share?
'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' Shatters Pandemic-Era Box Office With $90.1M Opening Weekend
Sorry, Single Passenger Ridesharing Trips Are Worse For the Environment: Research Paper
Why Uber Shares Are Rising
Uber Temporarily Suspends Brussels Service Pending Driver Reforms
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com