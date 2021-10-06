Why Delta Air Lines Shares Are Falling

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) shares are trading lower after Wolfe Research downgraded the stock from Outperform to Peer Perform.

Prior to the downgrade by Wolfe Research, Delta's stock has increased by approximately 5.2% over the past 4 trading sessions.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery.

Delta Air Lines' stock was trading about 3.2% lower at $43.32 per share on Wednesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $52.28 and a 52-week low of $28.74.