 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Delta Air Lines Shares Are Falling

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2021 10:01am   Comments
Share:
Why Delta Air Lines Shares Are Falling

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) shares are trading lower after Wolfe Research downgraded the stock from Outperform to Peer Perform.

Prior to the downgrade by Wolfe Research, Delta's stock has increased by approximately 5.2% over the past 4 trading sessions.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery.

Delta Air Lines' stock was trading about 3.2% lower at $43.32 per share on Wednesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $52.28 and a 52-week low of $28.74.

Latest Ratings for DAL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2021Wolfe ResearchDowngradesOutperformPeer Perform
Sep 2021Argus ResearchDowngradesBuyHold
Sep 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for DAL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DAL)

Rising Oil Prices and Yields Makes Market Navigation More Complex
Wheels Up Initiated With Outperform At Credit Suisse
Why Airline Stocks Are Trading Higher Today
Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Healthcare Roundtable Picks, Dividend Aristocrats And More
10 Industrials Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 23, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Downgrades Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
DALWolfe ResearchDowngrades
ALGTWolfe ResearchDowngrades
HAWolfe ResearchDowngrades
TACTCraig-HallumInitiates Coverage On20.0
FDXCowen & Co.Maintains283.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com