Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Peloton, DoorDash, Cleveland-Cliffs Or Marathon Oil?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2021 9:38am   Comments
Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Peloton, DoorDash, Cleveland-Cliffs Or Marathon Oil?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Stifel analyst Scott Devitt maintained Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) with a Buy and lowered the price target from $140 to $120.

Peloton is trading lower by 0.8% at $81.88.

Truist Securities analyst Youssef Squali maintained DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH) with a Buy and raised the price target from $220 to $250.

DoorDash is trading higher by 0.2% at $199.93.

Goldman Sachs analyst Emily Chieng upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) from Neutral to Buy and lowered the price target from $26 to $24.

Cleveland-Cliffs is trading lower by 0.5% at $20.65.

Morgan Stanley maintained Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) with a Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $15 to $18.

Marathon Oil is trading lower by 2.5% at $14.99.

