Who Gained Most Out Of Facebook's Outage?
- Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) made the most out of Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB) October 4 outage versus the other rivals, Bloomberg reports.
- Snapchat usage surged 23% after Facebook services went down for six hours based on Sensor Tower data.
- Facebook blamed network configuration glitches for hampering a suite of apps from Messenger to Instagram and driving some of its 2.7 billion daily users to the competition.
- Snap saw a 23% increase in time spent on its Android app on Monday compared with the same day the prior week.
- The other rival gainers included Telegram, Signal, Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), and ByteDance Ltd’s TikTok.
- Telegram app added 70 million users and set new highs for registrations and activity.
- Telegram jumped to the top of the iPhone App Store as the most downloaded free app in 40 markets, while Signal was no. 1 in Poland and the top 10 in 35 markets, Sensor Tower said.
