Tesla Rival Rivian's Investor Soros Wants The EV Maker To Price Its IPO Below The Reported $80B: Here's Why
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 06, 2021 5:46am   Comments
Tesla Rival Rivian's Investor Soros Wants The EV Maker To Price Its IPO Below The Reported $80B: Here's Why

Rivian Automotive Inc investor Soros Fund Management LLC hopes the Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN)-backed electric automaker seeks a valuation lower than the expected $80 billion when pricing its initial public offering, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing the investment firm's CEO Dawn Fitzpatrick.

What Happened: Dawn, who was speaking at the Bloomberg Invest Global Summit in New York, said the electric vehicle is a “great company” but Soros hopes that "they come public a little bit cheaper than that because we want there to be a long-term value play there.”

Rivian, which is also backed by Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) is reportedly seeking an $80 billion valuation in the IPO. It disclosed an investment by Soros in July 2020 but the size of the latter's stake in Rivian is not known.

See Also: Is The Rivian IPO Stock A Good Buy?

Why It Matters: Seen as a Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival, Rivian confidentially filed for an IPO in late August.

The proposed valuation is higher than that of legacy automakers such as General Motors Co (NYSE: GM), Ford, and the U.S.-listed Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO).

Rivian reported a net loss of $994 million for the first half of the year last week.

Price Action: Amazon shares closed 0.98% higher at $3,221 a share on Tuesday.

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVs RivianNews IPOs Tech Media Best of Benzinga

