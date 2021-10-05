Why Facebook Shares Are Rising

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) is trading higher Tuesday amid a Senate testimony by a former employee. The stock dipped yesterday following scrutiny around the company’s business practices highlighted by a CBS interview with a former Facebook employee Sunday night on "60 Minutes."

Technology stocks are also recovering Tuesday after the broader tech sector pulled back yesterday amid a rise in bond yields, which has caused volatility in growth stocks.

Facebook is the world's largest online social network, with 2.5 billion monthly active users. Users engage with each other in different ways, exchanging messages and sharing news events, photos and videos.

FB Price Action: Facebook has traded as high as $384.33 and as low as $244.61 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 1.68% at $331.69 at time of publication.

