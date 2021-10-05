 Skip to main content

A Look Into Consumer Cyclical Sector Value Stocks
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2021 9:48am   Comments
Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the consumer cyclical sector:

  1. PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) - P/E: 7.48
  2. Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) - P/E: 9.65
  3. Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) - P/E: 5.32
  4. General Motors (NYSE:GM) - P/E: 6.24
  5. Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) - P/E: 1.12

PulteGroup saw an increase in earnings per share from 1.28 in Q1 to 1.72 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.06%, which has increased by 0.12% from last quarter's yield of 0.94%.

Flexsteel Industries has reported Q4 earnings per share at 0.61, which has decreased by 15.28% compared to Q3, which was 0.72. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.69%, which has increased by 0.41% from 1.28% last quarter.

Beazer Homes USA's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 1.22, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.81. Beazer Homes USA does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, General Motors reported earnings per share at 1.97, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 2.25. Its most recent dividend yield is at 4.55%, which has increased by 0.41% from 4.14% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, Hovnanian Enterprises reported earnings per share at 6.72, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 4.87. Hovnanian Enterprises does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

