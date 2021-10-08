Can 'No Time To Die' Set A James Bond Box Office Record? Here's How The Previous 24 Bond Movies Performed

Since 1963’s “Dr. No,” the James Bond movies have been one of the most beloved franchises. Centered on Bond's missions, the spy movies have been popular in many countries and turned in some impressive box office revenue figures.

“No Time To Die” marks the 25th movie in the Bond franchise. The movie was recently released overseas with a $119 million debut. The movie will open in the U.S. on Oct. 8.

The movie is the last to star Daniel Craig, who has turned in the best-performing box office hits for the series.

Here is a look at the box-office performance of the previous James Bond movies in the U.S.:

1. " Skyfall" (2012): $304.4 million

As you can see, the Daniel Craig movies have outperformed the other Bond movies. That is, of course, without inflation factored in.

Why It Matters: Given the pent-up demand for exclusive theatrical blockbuster releases, “No Time To Die” should have no trouble winning its box office opening weekend. The movie could also put up impressive numbers given the strong interest in the franchise.

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” had an opening weekend of $90.1 million and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” had an opening weekend of $71.4 million.

“No Time To Die” could see a box office in the same range and should place among the top three Bond movies for domestic box office.

The movie could provide a lift to movie theater stocks like AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) and Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE: CNK), as it would mark a string of recent box office hits in the past couple of months. Boxofficemojo lists international box office figures for the last five James Bond movies with the following totals:

1. "Skyfall": $804.2 million

The James Bond movies have done well in international markets, breaking records in the U.K. and performing strongly in Europe.

“Spectre” grossed $125 million in the U.K. and was the fourth-largest box office movie in the country in 2015, compared to #218 in the U.S. “Skyfall” grossed $161.2 million in the U.K. and was the second biggest release of the year for the country, compared to 86th for the U.S.

“Skyfall grossed $1.11 billion worldwide and “No Time To Die” could be the second James Bond movie to hit the billion-dollar mark.

“No Time To Die” could also be the last Bond movie to get an exclusive theatrical release. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) spent $8.45 billion to acquire MGM, the intellectual property (IP) owner of the Bond movies.

Amazon has not made clear what its plans are for the franchise but it will now have control and could potentially release the movies on Amazon Prime exclusively, or as a hybrid in theaters and streaming simultaneously.

Amazon could also look at creating more content like spinoff series or shows featuring Bond characters, which could affect future box office.

Photo: © 2021 Danjaq, LLC and MGM Studios Inc via MGM Studios