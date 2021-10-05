5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Signet Jewelers

The Trade: Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) CEO Virginia Drosos disposed a total of 25000 shares at an average price of $82.12. The insider received $2,052,995.00 as a result of the transaction.

What’s Happening: Signet Jewelers, last month, reported better-than-expected Q2 results.

What Signet Jewelers Does: Signet Jewelers is a retailer of diamond jewelry. Its merchandise mix includes bridal, fashion, watches and others.

Maximus

The Trade: Maximus, Inc. (NYSE: MMS) Chief Financial Officer Richard J. Nadeau sold a total of 6131 shares at an average price of $83.20. The insider received $510,099.20 from selling those shares.

What’s Happening: Navient and Maximus recently signed a definitive agreement to transfer the loan servicing for U.S. Department of Education-owned student loan accounts from Navient to Maximus through a contract novation.

What Maximus Does: Maximus is an operator of government health and human services programs in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Saudi Arabia.

Alaska Air Group

The Trade: Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) Chairman Bradley D Tilden sold a total of 4875 shares at an average price of $60.74. The insider received $296,097.75 as a result of the transaction.

What’s Happening: JP Morgan recently maintained an Overweight rating on Alaska Air Group and raised the price target to $97.

What Alaska Air Group Does: Alaska Air Group Inc operates two airlines, Alaska and Horizon in three operating segments. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska's Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, and Costa Rica.

United Natural Foods

The Trade: United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) Director Torre Ann Bates sold a total of 34000 shares at an average price of $48.59. The insider received $1,652,022.05 from selling those shares.

What’s Happening: United Natural Foods recently reported upbeat Q4 earnings.

What United Natural Foods Does: United Natural Foods Inc is a wholesale distributor of natural, organic and specialty foods and nonfood products across North America.

Sturm, Ruger & Company

The Trade: Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) Senior VP Operations Patrick Thomas Sullivan sold a total of 5000 shares at an average price of $74.02. The insider received $370,100.00 from selling those shares.

What’s Happening: The company, during August, reported better-than-expected quarterly results.

What Sturm, Ruger & Company Does: Sturm Ruger & Co is engaged in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of firearms mainly to American customers.