Labcorp's At Home Collection Kit Gets EUA Nod For Combined COVID-19 and Flu Detection
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2021 11:49am   Comments
  • The FDA has granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to Laboratory Corp of America Holdings's (NYSE: LH) combined home collection kit to detect COVID-19 and influenza A/B simultaneously in individuals as young as 2 years of age. 
  • The kit will be available at no upfront cost to those who meet clinical guidelines.
  • Starting in early October, adults 18 and over, as well as parents and guardians of children 2-17 years of age, can request the combined collection kit online through Pixel by Labcorp. 
  • The home collection kit uses the Roche Holdings AG's (OTC: RHHBY) Cobas SARS-CoV-2 & influenza A/B Test on the Cobas 6800/8800 Systems. 
  • Price Action: LH stock is down 0.44% at $280.21 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Coronavirus DiagnosticsNews Health Care FDA General

