Labcorp's At Home Collection Kit Gets EUA Nod For Combined COVID-19 and Flu Detection
- The FDA has granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to Laboratory Corp of America Holdings's (NYSE: LH) combined home collection kit to detect COVID-19 and influenza A/B simultaneously in individuals as young as 2 years of age.
- The kit will be available at no upfront cost to those who meet clinical guidelines.
- Starting in early October, adults 18 and over, as well as parents and guardians of children 2-17 years of age, can request the combined collection kit online through Pixel by Labcorp.
- The home collection kit uses the Roche Holdings AG's (OTC: RHHBY) Cobas SARS-CoV-2 & influenza A/B Test on the Cobas 6800/8800 Systems.
- Price Action: LH stock is down 0.44% at $280.21 during the market session on the last check Friday.
