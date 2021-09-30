Analysts See Up To 57% Upside In Jabil Post Q4 Earnings - Read Why
- Analysts hailed Jabil Inc's (NYSE: JBL) Q4 earnings results by raising their price targets.
- Stifel analyst Matthew Sheerin upgraded from Hold to Buy and raised the PT from $63 to $68, implying an 18.8% upside.
- Sheerin sees the pullback in shares following what he calls "a solid quarter and outlook" as a buying opportunity, especially in light of Jabil's "robust outlook" for 8% topline growth, continued margin expansion, and about $6.35 in adjusted EPS for FY22.
- Programs in higher-margin end markets where Jabil has made significant investments, including autos, healthcare, industrial, and cloud, are driving that growth, noted Sheerin.
- Sheerin thinks the stock's current multiple "gives the company no credit for significant progress in diversifying its business, expanding margins and generating cash."
- Raymond James analyst Adam Tindle maintained a Strong Buy and raised the PT from $66 to $70, indicating a 22.3% upside.
- Citi analyst Jim Suva raised the PT to $90 from $80, suggesting a 57.3% upside, and affirmed a Buy.
- Suva says the "rare" sales miss by Jabil is "understandable given the component supply chain shortages that companies have widely discussed."
- Despite this, Suva notes that the company is guiding the November quarter inline and its FY22 earnings to be 6% above consensus.
- Suva views the post-earnings selloff as a buying opportunity.
- Price Action: JBL shares traded higher by 2.32% at $58.56 on the last check Thursday.
Latest Ratings for JBL
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2021
|Stifel
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
|Sep 2021
|Raymond James
|Maintains
|Strong Buy
|Jun 2021
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Buy
