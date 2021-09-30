 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analysts See Up To 57% Upside In Jabil Post Q4 Earnings - Read Why
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 3:49pm   Comments
Share:
Analysts See Up To 57% Upside In Jabil Post Q4 Earnings - Read Why
  • Analysts hailed Jabil Inc's (NYSE: JBLQ4 earnings results by raising their price targets.
  • Stifel analyst Matthew Sheerin upgraded from Hold to Buy and raised the PT from $63 to $68, implying an 18.8% upside.
  • Sheerin sees the pullback in shares following what he calls "a solid quarter and outlook" as a buying opportunity, especially in light of Jabil's "robust outlook" for 8% topline growth, continued margin expansion, and about $6.35 in adjusted EPS for FY22. 
  • Programs in higher-margin end markets where Jabil has made significant investments, including autos, healthcare, industrial, and cloud, are driving that growth, noted Sheerin.
  • Sheerin thinks the stock's current multiple "gives the company no credit for significant progress in diversifying its business, expanding margins and generating cash."
  • Raymond James analyst Adam Tindle maintained a Strong Buy and raised the PT from $66 to $70, indicating a 22.3% upside.
  • Citi analyst Jim Suva raised the PT to $90 from $80, suggesting a 57.3% upside, and affirmed a Buy. 
  • Suva says the "rare" sales miss by Jabil is "understandable given the component supply chain shortages that companies have widely discussed." 
  • Despite this, Suva notes that the company is guiding the November quarter inline and its FY22 earnings to be 6% above consensus. 
  • Suva views the post-earnings selloff as a buying opportunity.
  • Price Action: JBL shares traded higher by 2.32% at $58.56 on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for JBL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2021StifelUpgradesHoldBuy
Sep 2021Raymond JamesMaintainsStrong Buy
Jun 2021CitigroupMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for JBL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JBL)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 30, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Surges Over 200 Points; Neonode Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Edges Lower; NuCana Shares Jump
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Jabil Reports Mixed Q1 Results
Jabil Misses On Q4 Revenue, Issues Positive Q1 FY22 Outlook
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Upgrades Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MIRMHC Wainwright & Co.Maintains64.0
XLRNHC Wainwright & Co.Downgrades180.0
ETWOB of A SecuritiesInitiates Coverage On14.0
BUDArgus ResearchDowngrades
SBRATruist SecuritiesUpgrades18.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com