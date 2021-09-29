 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jabil Misses On Q4 Revenue, Issues Positive Q1 FY22 Outlook
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2021 8:56am   Comments
Share:
Jabil Misses On Q4 Revenue, Issues Positive Q1 FY22 Outlook
  • Manufacturing services and solutions provider Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBLreported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 1.5% year-on-year to $7.4 billion, missing the consensus of $7.67 billion.
  • Segments: Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS) revenue grew 10% Y/Y. Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) revenue decreased 6% Y/Y.
  • Margin: The gross margin expanded 120 bps to 7.9%.
  • Jabil's non-GAAP EPS of $1.44 beat the consensus of $1.38.
  • Jabil held $1.6 billion in cash and equivalents. It generated $1.4 billion in operating cash flow during FY21.
  • Outlook: Jabil sees Q1 FY22 revenue of $8.0 billion - $8.6 billion against the consensus of $8.25 billion.
  • Jabil sees non-GAAP EPS of $1.70 - $1.90 versus the consensus of $1.75.
  • Price Action: JBL shares traded lower by 2.14% at $59.63 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JBL)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Following Tuesday's Plunge
5 Stocks To Watch For September 29, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For September 29, 2021
What Does Jabil's Debt Look Like?
Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Jabil
5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com