Jabil Misses On Q4 Revenue, Issues Positive Q1 FY22 Outlook
- Manufacturing services and solutions provider Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 1.5% year-on-year to $7.4 billion, missing the consensus of $7.67 billion.
- Segments: Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS) revenue grew 10% Y/Y. Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) revenue decreased 6% Y/Y.
- Margin: The gross margin expanded 120 bps to 7.9%.
- Jabil's non-GAAP EPS of $1.44 beat the consensus of $1.38.
- Jabil held $1.6 billion in cash and equivalents. It generated $1.4 billion in operating cash flow during FY21.
- Outlook: Jabil sees Q1 FY22 revenue of $8.0 billion - $8.6 billion against the consensus of $8.25 billion.
- Jabil sees non-GAAP EPS of $1.70 - $1.90 versus the consensus of $1.75.
- Price Action: JBL shares traded lower by 2.14% at $59.63 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
