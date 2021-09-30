Why Snowflake Shares Are Heating Up Today
Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) is trading higher Thursday after BTIG analyst Gray Powell upgraded the stock from a Neutral rating to a Buy rating and announced a price target of $353 per share.
After looking into spending trends, Powell thinks Snowflake is "sitting in front of a huge opportunity in a rapidly growing data analytics software market."
The BTIG analyst also cited Snowflake's multiple competitive advantages over its competition as a reason for the upgrade.
Snowflake is a data lake, warehousing and sharing company with more than 3,000 customers.
SNOW Price Action: Snowflake has traded as high as $429 and as low as $184.71 over a 52-week period.
The stock was up 1.84% at $299.21 at time of publication.
Photo: courtesy of Snowflake.
Latest Ratings for SNOW
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2021
|BTIG
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|Aug 2021
|Cowen & Co.
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Aug 2021
|Loop Capital
|Maintains
|Hold
View More Analyst Ratings for SNOW
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: why it's movingNews Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings