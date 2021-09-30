 Skip to main content

Google Cloud Expands Partnership With AMD For EPYC Processors
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 12:17pm   Comments
  • Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) announces that Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Cloud has expanded the use of AMD EPYC processors with the preview of N2D Virtual Machines (VMs) powered by AMD EPYC 7003 Series processors.
  • The latest generation of EPYC processors, the N2D VMs, delivers over 30% better price-performance across various workloads than the previous generation.
  • The 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors help cloud providers deliver a modern cloud environment to end-users, including leading performance capabilities, fantastic price-per-performance, and advanced security features.
  • Price Action: AMD shares traded higher by 2.90% at $103.26 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Movers Tech Trading Ideas

