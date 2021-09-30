5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Financial Services Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the financial services sector:

Citizens Community (NASDAQ:CZWI) - P/E: 8.79 TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) - P/E: 5.33 CNFinance Holdings (NYSE:CNF) - P/E: 0.66 Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) - P/E: 8.61 Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) - P/E: 8.96

Citizens Community has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.44, which has decreased by 13.73% compared to Q1, which was 0.51. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.14%, which has increased by 0.38% from 1.76% last quarter.

This quarter, TCG BDC experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.36 in Q1 and is now 0.38. TCG BDC does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, CNFinance Holdings experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.18 in Q1 and is now 0.15. CNFinance Holdings does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Timberland Bancorp experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.86 in Q2 and is now 0.83. Timberland Bancorp does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Hanmi Financial reported earnings per share at 0.72, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.54. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.6%, which has increased by 0.24% from last quarter's yield of 2.36%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.