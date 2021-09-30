Amazon Launches Third Delivery Station In Las Vegas
- Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) launched its latest delivery station in Las Vegas at 650 E Owens Ave, North Las Vegas.
- The new 147,000 square foot delivery station has created hundreds of new jobs locally and is the third delivery station in the Las Vegas Valley.
- Amazon's Operations pay an average starting wage of $18 per hour with benefits from day one.
- This delivery station marks Amazon's 13th operations site in Nevada with additional Las Vegas, Henderson, and Reno locations.
- Artist Jerry Misko created 5,000 square feet that took over 400 hours to complete.
- Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 0.53% at $3,318.16 in the market session on the last check Thursday.
