 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lordstown Nears Deal To Sell EV Plant To An Apple Supplier - What You Need To Know
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 9:25am   Comments
Share:
Lordstown Nears Deal To Sell EV Plant To An Apple Supplier - What You Need To Know
  • Electric truck startup Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ: RIDE) nears an agreement to sell an Ohio car factory acquired from  General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) to Foxconn Technology Co Ltd (OTC: FXCOF), Bloomberg reports.
  • The plant would mark Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) partner Foxconn's automotive manufacturing debut in the U.S. as it accelerates a push into electric vehicles in hopes of replicating its smartphone success. 
  • The facility could build over 300,000 of the now-defunct Chevrolet Cruze compact car per year before GM stopped making the vehicle in March 2019. That's when Lordstown stepped in to acquire it.
  • The sale would help the already troubled Lordstown Motors to raise cash and realize the benefits of large-scale manufacturing by building multiple models in the same facility.
  • Lordstown is working on getting its Endurance pickup truck ready for production. However, it would still be a challenge for Lordstown Motors to utilize the entire plant fully.
  • Lordstown is already battling an SEC and DOJ investigation over misstated preorders for Endurance, followed by the ouster of its founder CEO.
  • Price Action: RIDE shares traded higher by 6.93% at $7.87 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FXCOF + RIDE)

18 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Goldman Sachs Downgrades Lordstown Motors, Says Auto Chip Shortage Could Hit Company Particularly Hard
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 27, 2021
Goldman Sachs Downgrades Lordstown Motors To Sell - Read Why
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
One Way Or Another, Rivian Could Make History
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Asset Sales Small Cap Movers Tech Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com