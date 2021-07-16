Lordstown Motors Attracts DoJ Probe: WSJ
- Electric truck company Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ: RIDE) confirmed that the Department of Justice is investigating its 2020 reverse merger deal and preorders for its forthcoming pickup truck, the Endurance, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- The DoJ investigation follows an SEC investigation. The SEC had sent two subpoenas requesting documents and information regarding its Oct. merger deal with publicly traded special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
- The SEC also sought data regarding its preorder book for its all-electric pickup truck, which signifies Endurance's demand potential.
- Already the company has burnt enough cash and is in dire need of capital infusion.
- Price action: RIDE shares traded lower by 2.31% at $8.69 on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs Wall Street JournalGovernment News Regulations Small Cap Tech Media