Beyond Meat Unveils Plant-Based Breakfast Sausage In Canada
- Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) has entered into the Canadian retail breakfast category by launching plant-based Beyond Breakfast Sausage Links. The product offers 12g of protein per serving and less sodium.
- Beyond Meat noted consumers can find the savory plant-based sausage links at several retailers across Canada.
- Beyond Breakfast Sausage Links are made of simple, plant-based ingredients like peas and rice, with no GMOs, soy, gluten, antibiotics, hormones, or cholesterol.
- Price Action: BYND shares are trading lower by 1.08% at $106.21 on the last check Wednesday.
