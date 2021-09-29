 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This Analytics Firm Gains Additional $1B In Value On Nasdaq Debut
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2021 12:30pm   Comments
Share:
This Analytics Firm Gains Additional $1B In Value On Nasdaq Debut
  • Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ: AMPL) opened 43% above their reference price in their Nasdaq debut on September 28, notching up a valuation of about $5 billion, Reuters reports. The stock opened at $50 per share, up from the reference price of $35 per share.
  • Amplitude gained from the pandemic triggered digital transformation as companies seek to optimize customer experience online by using analytical tools.
  • The Benchmark-backed analytics firm, which confidentially filed for a direct listing in July, was worth $4 billion after raising $150 million from Sequoia Capital and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC in June.
  • Amplitude provides data analytics tools to customers, including Comcast Corp's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) NBCUniversal, PayPal Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: PYPL), Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON), and Instacart.
  • Price Action: AMPL shares traded lower by 2.60% at $53.37 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMPL)

48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
36 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews IPOs Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com