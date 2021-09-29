This Analytics Firm Gains Additional $1B In Value On Nasdaq Debut
- Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ: AMPL) opened 43% above their reference price in their Nasdaq debut on September 28, notching up a valuation of about $5 billion, Reuters reports. The stock opened at $50 per share, up from the reference price of $35 per share.
- Amplitude gained from the pandemic triggered digital transformation as companies seek to optimize customer experience online by using analytical tools.
- The Benchmark-backed analytics firm, which confidentially filed for a direct listing in July, was worth $4 billion after raising $150 million from Sequoia Capital and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC in June.
- Amplitude provides data analytics tools to customers, including Comcast Corp's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) NBCUniversal, PayPal Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: PYPL), Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON), and Instacart.
- Price Action: AMPL shares traded lower by 2.60% at $53.37 on the last check Wednesday.
