Morgan Stanley Sees 18% Downside In Logitech - Read Why
- Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty downgraded Logitech International SA (NASDAQ: LOGI) to Underweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $82, down from $119, implying a downside of 17.5%.
- In a research note titled 'Data Turning Bearish With More Downside From Here,' Huberty noted that the firm's data shows cyclical tailwinds were fading and difficult year-over-year growth comparisons approaching for Logitech.
- Huberty sees a greater probability of negative estimate revisions and multiple compression, suggesting further downside from current levels.
- Price Action: LOGI shares traded lower by 7.34% at $89.68 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for LOGI
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2021
|Morgan Stanley
|Downgrades
|Equal-Weight
|Underweight
|Jul 2021
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Jul 2021
|Loop Capital
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Hold
