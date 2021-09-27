nVent Expands HOFFMAN Global IEC Enclosures Portfolio
- nVent Electric PLC (NYSE: NVT) has expanded its portfolio with additional wall-mount enclosures and accessories in its nVent HOFFMAN Global IEC offering in North America.
- The expanded portfolio offers more standard enclosure sizes produced in North America, additional accessories, such as plinth bases, window doors, mounting plates, gland plates, and express customization services.
- The nVent HOFFMAN portfolio offers a range of IEC and NEMA electrical enclosures and accessories.
- Price Action: NVT shares are trading higher by 2.05% at $33.37 on the last check Monday.
