nVent Expands HOFFMAN Global IEC Enclosures Portfolio
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2021 3:48pm   Comments
nVent Expands HOFFMAN Global IEC Enclosures Portfolio
  • nVent Electric PLC (NYSE: NVT) has expanded its portfolio with additional wall-mount enclosures and accessories in its nVent HOFFMAN Global IEC offering in North America. 
  • The expanded portfolio offers more standard enclosure sizes produced in North America, additional accessories, such as plinth bases, window doors, mounting plates, gland plates, and express customization services.
  • The nVent HOFFMAN portfolio offers a range of IEC and NEMA electrical enclosures and accessories.
  • Price Action: NVT shares are trading higher by 2.05% at $33.37 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

News

